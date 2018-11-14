Lakers News: Brandon Ingram’s Goal Is To ‘Stay Aggressive’ On Offense

Brandon Ingram was seen to be the key piece for the Los Angeles Lakers, both before and after the signing of LeBron James. But through his nine games played so far this season, Ingram’s 15 points per game average signals that while the talent is there, he may need some time to get to where he wants to be.

However, as has always been the case with Ingram, the potential is glaringly obvious. He’s scored in double-figures and had a positive plus/minus in all but one game thus far. And his teammates have been nothing but complimentary, especially James.

Now, what’s so great about Ingram is that when things aren’t going exactly how he wants them to go on the court, he knows exactly how to fix it. And he shared this sentiment by talking about the film he’s been watching of his play early on this season.

“I think I’m watching more film on the different spots I’m getting to. I need to put a little more extra work in so I can knock down those jumpers in the midrange, take a bit more threes, and just stay aggressive,” he said.

“My game is just trying to stay in attack mode at all times.”

Ingram is an intelligent and wildly talented player. And in his third year and first with James, it’s all about putting together the skills he’s been learning over his first two seasons.

There’s a reason Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka have stated time and time again that Ingram is untouchable, and so far in this season, Ingram continues to flash the skill that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the draft just a few years ago.