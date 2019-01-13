Lakers News: Brandon Ingram Has Career Goal To Become ‘Best Player In This League One Day’

Brandon Ingram may just be 21 years old, but an NBA player’s third or fourth season usually is considered an indicator on whether they will truly reach their All-Star potential.

As the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, it has been an inconsistent third season for Ingram. Along with adjusting to playing with and without LeBron James, Ingram has gotten in his own way with overdribbling, which has resulted in poor shot selection and turnovers.

However, against the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons, Ingram seemingly found a blueprint by simplifying his individual game. The Lakers benefitted from that and won both games.

While Ingram has been heavily criticized, he remains confident in his abilities and has a lofty goal for himself, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“I like to think to the highest, highest. I don’t think it’s unrealistic,” Ingram told ESPN. “I would say my career, career goal would be the best player in this league one day.”

As Ingram’s goal may be controversial to some fans, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are just a few names that have given Ingram high praise in his young career. There is no denying Ingram’s potential, but he needs to be consistent to take that next step.

Although the Lakers did not trade Ingram for DeMarcus Cousins or Paul George, James’ arrival has completely changed the team’s expectations. While the Lakers have shown patience with Ingram’s development, there is pressure on him to perform now.

Additionally, because of his talent and upside, Ingram is often mentioned in trade speculation as the member of the Lakers young core who will be moved in order to acquire an All-Star to pair with James.

