Lakers News: Brandon Ingram Believes The Lessons He Learned Last Year Will Help Him Improve

It is no secret that Los Angeles Lakers rookie forward Brandon Ingram was a bit of a disappointment last season after expectations were sky high when the Lakers drafted him with the second overall pick out of Duke.

Ingram struggled with his shot, shooting just 40.2 percent from the field and an even worse 29.4 percent from three-point range.

He showed much improvement in the second half of the season though as he got into a bit of a groove offensively, shooting 47.5 percent from the field after the All-Star break.

Moreso than his play on the court, Ingram believes he gained much-needed experience and knowledge on the NBA game throughout the course of his first NBA season, via BiProUSA.com:

“I learned a lot of lessons. I think I went in not really knowing what to expect,” he said. “Every single game I learned something new, how to be better prepared, what it takes to get into a groove.”

Ingram added that what he learned last year will help him improve his game in his sophomore season:

“Overall, I learned a lot of different things last year. I’ve taken those lessons and broken them down into different aspects this summer to improve my game,” Ingram said. “Now, I can come back better next season.”

Just like last season, expectations will be big for Ingram this season, as he has worked extremely hard this summer and showed what he is capable of in his lone summer league game in July when he scored 26 points.

Ingram has also put a focus on being a leader of this young Lakers team which goes to show how much he has grown as a person in his short tenure with the Lakers. He along with point guard Lonzo Ball are pegged as the guys to turn around the historic franchise that has struggled in recent years.