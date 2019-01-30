Lakers News: Brandon Ingram Attributes Career-High 36 Points Vs. 76ers To ‘Taking Good Shots’

Amid Anthony Davis’ trade request from the New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram has made it clear he’s focused on what he can control leading up to the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

As the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Ingram has already been at the center of trade speculation over recent seasons for All-Star players like DeMarcus Cousins, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

While the Los Angeles Lakers have shown patience in the 21-year-old’s development, the circumstances have significantly changed since LeBron James signed in free agency.

As Ingram was struggling to adjust at the beginning of the season, he has found a rhythm since James’ groin strain against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

In the month of January, Ingram is averaging 19.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He set a new career high with 36 points against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I’m just making shots,” Ingram said of his recent success. “Shot these shots repetitively over and over in the gym. They’re just going in and I’m getting to spots and feeling comfortable in where I’m going to.”

During a career night, what was most impressive was his shot selection throughout the game. “Just taking good shots Believing in all of the shots I take,” Ingram said of his 16-of-20 shooting from the field.

“Getting to the basket, getting to the free throw line, whatever it is. Just taking the best shot for our team.”

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.