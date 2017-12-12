Lakers News: Brandon Ingram Acknowledges Need To Improve Jump Shot

Over the last few weeks, Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram has seemed to turn a corner. He’s become the team’s go-to player and is also now the Lakers’ leading scorer at 16.2 points per game, surpassing rookie Kyle Kuzma.

Much of Ingram’s improvement has had to do with his increased aggression attacking the basket. Ingram is much better at absorbing contact this year compared to last, and using his length to finish over, around, and through defenders.

His jump shot, however, remains a work in progress. While his shooting numbers are up across the board, they are still below average overall.

Ingram understands that and spoke about a need to improve his shot in an interview with Alex Kennedy of Hoopshype:

“Right now, I’m mainly focused on doing the things I do well. Of course, there are some days where I’ll just go in and work on my jumper. I think my jumper has some catching up to do, but I feel comfortable with it. Sometimes, I’ll feel good in practice and it doesn’t translate to the game, so I just need to feel more comfortable going into games and be able to shoot it.”

Through 25 games this season, Ingram is shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from 3-point range. Furthermore, he has only attempted 41 shots from deep thus far. James Harden will probably surpass that amount this week alone.

There is something to be said for Ingram recognizing where he is best at and sticking with it. But improving his outside shot will also make it easier for him to attack the basket. Taking that next step could be the difference in Ingram reaching the goal of averaging 20 points per game that Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson set for him.

Of course, when it mattered the most, Ingram had no hesitation on his game-winning shot against Philadelphia last week. So if he can keep that mindset and, as he said, get more comfortable with his jumper he will be just fine.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB