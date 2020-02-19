Lakers News: Barack Obama Speaks On Kobe Bryant’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Death

There is no amount of time that will ever truly allow everyone to get over the devastating loss of Kobe Bryant.

Bryant’s impact was felt far beyond the game of basketball and sports in general as people from all walks of life were inspired by him and what he represented — including former United States President Barack Obama.

Obama is a well-known basketball fan who even had a court built in the White House during his two terms as President. Also, like Bryant, he is a #GirlDad with two daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama. While many things stood out about Bryant, his joy of being a father is something that resonated with many on an entirely different level.

With the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend taking place in Chicago, Obama was around at a number of events which included the Newsmaker Brunch. While there, Obama offered a touching tribute to Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and all of those who lost their lives, according to Paul LeBlanc of CNN:

“That loss is something I know many are still grappling with. Particularly Kobe, because he was with his daughter and those families and those children and those of us who have had the joy and privilege of being parents and taking kids to ball games and then rooting for our children and seeing our dreams and hopes passed on to them. Nothing is more heartbreaking,” Obama said.

Obama would go on to offer his condolences to both the Bryant family, and Stern family:

“And so I want to offer the NBA family Michelle and my deepest condolences and obviously the families of the Sterns and the Bryants,” he added.

Because of the tragic and unexpected nature of Bryant’s passing, the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern has somewhat been forgotten. Stern is one of the most influential figures in the history of the league and his work helped grow the league exponentially in a number of ways.

The loss of both Bryant and Stern will be felt for years to come and it is clear that their impact had a far reach. Obama did an excellent job of speaking towards this as have many others and there is no doubt that their legacies will continue to be carried on for years to come.