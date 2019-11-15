Lakers News: Avery Bradley’s MRI Reveals Hairline Fracture In Non-Weight Bearing Bone Of Right Leg

Avery Bradley‘s MRI on Nov. 14 revealed a hairline fracture in a non-weight bearing bone of his right leg (fibular head), the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced on Nov. 15.

Bradley will be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks and further medical updates on him will be provided at that time.

In the 103-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Dejounte Murray drove to the basket and accidentally kicked Bradley in the knee, which forced him to exit the fourth quarter.

While X-rays returned negative, Bradley did not play against the Chicago Bulls. However, the 28-year-old did return for the team’s next four games where he played extremely well.

Considering Bradley only missed one game and there were no signs of the injury impacting him, it is unfortunate.

Although all of the attention has been on Anthony Davis and LeBron James (rightfully so), Bradley has been a key contributor as the head of the NBA’s best defense so far.

In 10 games (all starts), Bradley is averaging 9.6 points (48.8 percent shooting from the field), 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 27.4 minutes for head coach Frank Vogel.

With Rajon Rondo returning after missing the first nine games of the 2019-20 NBA season, Vogel has envisioned him playing 25-30 minutes as their secondary playmaker.

After playing 14 minutes against the Phoenix Suns and not playing in the second game of a back-to-back situation, it is unclear if Rondo is still on a minutes restriction now.

Along with Rondo, Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook should see extended time due to Bradley’s injury. While Cook has been inconsistent, Caruso has been solid in their opportunities.

With the Lakers entering an extremely soft part of their schedule now, Bradley can take all the time that he needs and ensure he is completely healthy when he returns.