Lakers News: Avery Bradley ‘100 Percent’ Healthy Now After Groin Injury During 2018-19 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to secure some much-needed backcourt depth for their revamped roster with Avery Bradley signing during 2019 NBA free agency.

The Lakers set a theme in free agency of signing former household names that have fallen on rough times as of late. Players like Bradley and DeMarcus Cousins have not been shy about expressing the chip on their shoulders going into the 2019-20 NBA season.

Like Cousins, Bradley feels 100 percent healthy and is working to get back to his elite form amidst a rash of injuries in recent seasons. He now finds himself in familiar territory playing alongside two All-Star players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Bradley is looking forward to potentially taking on a similar role to when he was still with the Boston Celtics playing with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen.

“I feel great. Last year, I was battling coming back from the groin injury but now I’m 100%. I’m healthy, I’m in shape,” Bradley said during his conference call.

“My role, I would expect it to be similar to my role my second year in Boston. Being a guy that’s out there competing on the defensive end, make open shots and play off our key players; if that’s making cuts or finding other ways to get guys open by my cutting ability. I’m looking at it as me playing with Paul Pierce and KG all over again.”

Bradley added that he is also looking forward to potentially settle down after being on the move recently.

“Yeah, I mean I hope so. That’s my goal. My goal is to come here, give myself a chance to show what I can do. I feel like it’s been a rough couple years for me, obviously with trades,” Bradley said.

“Being in one place for a long time and then going from that has been hard for me and my family, but I feel like this is going to give me some stability and opportunity to show what I can do on both ends of the floor.”

Bradley’s comments are certainly understandable considering he had spent the first seven seasons of his career in Boston before becoming a bit of a journeyman in recent seasons. Fortunately, he will now have a chance to solidify an integral role for himself on a championship-caliber team.

While most of the team’s additions have been geared toward beefing up the firepower around James and Davis, Bradley is one of the few players that can be a difference-maker on the defensive end. The former two-time All-NBA Defensive Team member could see plenty of time if he proves to be effective on the offensive end as well.