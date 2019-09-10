Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks ‘Taco Tuesday’ And Excited To Team Up With LeBron James

The excitement for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the 2019-20 NBA season is higher than it’s been in a number of years thanks to the Anthony Davis trade.

However, something else has garnered a ton of attention this summer and that has been LeBron James and his weekly ‘Taco Tuesday’ videos.

James has ‘Taco Tuesday’ with his family every week and his videos of him yelling it out have gone viral with him getting his family involved. He also invites guests to partake in it as well with one of the recent ones being his new teammate.

Davis recently spoke about it during a Twitter Q&A with NBA 2K20, saying he hopes to get invited back to another Taco Tuesday soon:

Davis surely had a great time there but in the end, it’s always about business. Davis and James have spoken highly of each other with the latter saying he wants the former to be the focal point of the offense. Davis spoke on the upcoming season as well, saying he’s excited to share the floor with James, via Twitter:

I think it’ll be great playing alongside LBJ. He’s a future HOF’er and he makes all his teammates better so I’m excited to share the floor with him soon https://t.co/9LD3SgKLR1 — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) September 6, 2019

It’s great to see Davis and James seemingly on the same page heading into the season. Both have a lot to prove this season and they know they can help each other reach their goals. As Davis noted, James makes all his teammates better and he has never played with a teammate at the level of him.

Davis has goals both individually and for the team as a whole and James has been hard at work looking to silence the critics who’ve popped up after a disappointing season. With two talents like this on one accord, the rest of the league should be on the lookout.