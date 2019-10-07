Lakers News: Anthony Davis Still ‘Trying To Figure It Out’ With LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers put the league on notice in their 2019 NBA preseason opener together as they dominated the Golden State Warriors 123-101 with the All-Star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis showing they will be a serious problem to deal with.

Davis was unstoppable, tallying 22 points and 10 rebounds in just 18 minutes. James was no slouch himself with 15 points and eight assists as the two showed impressive chemistry in their first real game together.

James and Davis looked as if they’ve been playing together for years, but the latter insists there is still plenty of room to grow.

Speaking after the win, Davis said the two are still trying to figure things out on and off the court to benefit themselves and the team as a whole, via Lakers:

“We’re just trying to figure it out even when we’re off the floor, watching film. Even when we’re on the floor, we’re talking. If he’s on the floor and I’m on the bench or vice versa, we’re just trying to help each other out. And the more we can do that, the easier the game’s gonna be for us and for our teammates, so any time we have the opportunity to learn, it’s always good for us.”

It will undoubtedly be a learning process throughout the 2019-20 NBA season, but the early signs were extremely promising. James found Davis for a couple of easy baskets and the big man was also able to feast on the offensive glass, grabbing five total.

James still garners a ton of attention and Davis was able to take advantage of that, sliding in for easy baskets or putbacks on the team’s misses. Davis and James are two of the most intelligent players in the league and it showed on this night as they were able to read each other and slice through the defense.

The fact that Davis understands there is still so much room to grow for the two of them is a great sign, especially after such an impressive debut.

It is still preseason so it’s important not to get too high after a good night and Davis and James know that. The two of them will lead the Lakers to the promised land, so their growth together will be indicative of their growth as a whole.