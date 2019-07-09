Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals NBA All-Time Starting 5 Lineup

One of the most popular things to do in NBA circles is to list an all-Ttme starting five as players, coaches, and fans alike will put together their best fantasy lineup and it is nearly impossible to do so without having a Los Angeles Lakers legend included.

With the likes of Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, and LeBron James all donning the purple and gold, a Laker will always find their way in the lineup and that was the case for Anthony Davis.

In a recent interview with Arash Markazi of Los Angeles Times, Davis revealed his all-time starting lineup and not only did it include a Lakers legend, it was nothing but current and former Lakers:

Davis isn’t ready to think about his legacy with the Lakers yet, but when asked to name his all-time NBA starting five, he chose to stick with one franchise: “One would be Magic [Johnson],” Davis said. “Two would be Kobe [Bryant], three would be LeBron, I would be four, and five would probably be the most dominant player to ever play the game, Shaq [O’Neal].”

That lineup would surely be borderline unstoppable in any era. As Davis said, O’Neal is the most dominant player to ever play the game and Johnson is almost universally recognized as the greatest point guard ever. Add in Bryant and LeBron James — two of the greatest players period — both of whom are considered by many to be the greatest and Davis is likely the fifth option on this squad.

This just goes to show the legacy that the Lakers have when it comes to the legends of NBA history. Even with all of the talent Davis chose in his lineup, the likes of Abdul-Jabbar, Chamberlain, Jerry West, and James Worthy also have their jerseys hanging in the rafters.

Now with Davis and James running things, the Lakers are set for both the present and future. Davis has spoken about his legacy and how it is shaped on the court and not by money. If he is able to experience the success he’s looking for, he will be able to do exactly that.

If the championships Davis is looking for come, it won’t be long before he is another Lakers legend popping up on everyone else’s all-time starting lineups.