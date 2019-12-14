Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reflects On Ending Heat’s Home Winning Streak

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers earned themselves another quality win as they were able to defeat the Miami Heat, 113-110.

The Heat boasted a perfect 10-0 home record prior to the game and it was easy to see why because they came out with plenty of energy on both ends right from the jump. Miami presented several issues for Los Angeles with their ability to defend at a high level while also shooting the ball well from beyond the arc, but were unable to overcome the collective talent on the Lakers.

The purple and gold’s dynamic duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James were phenomenal against the Heat as they combined for 61 points and 19 rebounds while also hitting eight three-pointers.

In his walk off interview, Davis reflected on the hard-earned win, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“This is playoff basketball right here. The fans were into it on both sides, both teams were into it, physical ball game. Guys compete at a high level, guys making big time plays. That’s what you live for, this is why we play the game of basketball. And guys stepped up — both ends — and you couldn’t ask fo a better game.”

The matchup lived up to the hype and then some as both teams sensed that it was an opportunity to get a signature win during the 2019-20 NBA season and Los Angeles was able to come out on top thanks to some clutch play from Davis. On the final possession, Jimmy Butler was able to get free for a three-pointer that would have tied the game and sent it to overtime, but Davis was able to get a clean contest up to force the miss.

His defense has been a major talking point when discussing the team’s success, but his offense has really picked up in recent weeks. His team-high of 33 points against Miami is an example of him finding his groove scoring the basketball as he did it in a multitude of ways, including a clutch three to stave off a late run from the Heat to keep momentum on their side.

The Lakers have suddenly built a six-game winning streak and are finally getting healthy, a welcomed sign for a team that has still yet to play up to their potential despite their early success. They have a solid opportunity to add another win when they take on the struggling Atlanta Hawks.