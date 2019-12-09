Lakers News: Anthony Davis Named NBA Western Conference Player Of The Week (12/2-12/8)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been named 2019-20 NBA Western Conference Player of the Week once again for December 2-8, the team officially announced.

This marks Davis’ seventh Western Conference Player of the Week award in his career now and first since November 4.

In four games, Davis averaged 35.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.8 steals as he led the Lakers to impressive wins over the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

After losing to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to begin a challenging December of the 2019-20 NBA season schedule, the 26-year-old has set the defensive tone for the Lakers while finding his offensive rhythm during this time.

Highlighted by the 50-point game against Karl-Anthony Towns, Davis has also dominated Nikola Jokic (25 points and 10 rebounds) as well as Rudy Gobert (26 points).

With three strong performances against three of the best centers, he is the clear favorite to win the 2019-20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and should receive more consideration for the Most Valuable Player award now.

As the individual accomplishments are piling up for Davis right now, all of his focus is on helping the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Finals, which would mark his first championship and the team’s first since the 2009-10 NBA season.

After being limited to 56 games in his final season with the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis is quickly reminding doubters who the best big man in the league is now and in the future.