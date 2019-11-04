Lakers News: Anthony Davis Named NBA Western Conference Player Of The Week (10/28-11/3)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been named 2019-20 NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for October 28 to November 3, the team announced today.

In three games, Davis averaged 32.0 points (49.2 percent shooting from the field), 13.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.7 blocks against the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, and San Antonio Spurs, which all resulted in wins for the Lakers.

Against the Grizzlies, Davis’ 40-20 performance set multiple NBA and Lakers records. He became the first player in the shot clock era to accomplish this feat in under 31 minutes.

Out of Davis’ 40 points, 26 of them came from the free-throw line. Along with setting a team record, he became the fourth player in league history to reach this mark and the first since Michael Jordan during the 1986-97 season.

In addition, Davis’ 18 made free throws in the third quarter set a new league record for most in a single quarter.

This marks Davis’ sixth time winning the Western Conference Player of the Week award during his eight seasons. He becomes the 10th Laker to be named and is the first since Kobe Bryant during the 2012-13 season.