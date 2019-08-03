Lakers News: Anthony Davis Looking Forward To Battling Clippers During 2019-20 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers had their eyes on two All-Star players this summer as they were able to trade for Anthony Davis, but Kawhi Leonard signed the Los Angeles Clippers, creating a major anticipation for the rivalry between the two sides.

With Davis and LeBron James on the Lakers and Leonard and Paul George on the Clippers, many have the two Los Angeles teams at the top of the Western Conference heap.

Had Leonard chosen to join Davis and James, they would’ve been the clear favorites, but the newest Laker doesn’t hold any hard feelings.

Davis made a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and spoke on Leonard joining the Clippers, saying he could never be disappointed for a man doing what he wants:

“I’m never disappointed for another man. I mean, you’re a grown man. Obviously, us having him would definitely… you could have marked it up as champions right there.”

Without a doubt, Davis would have loved to have Leonard on board as any player in the NBA. Leonard, Davis, and James would have set the Lakers up as a championship contender for the foreseeable future. However, the way things worked out is likely far more entertaining for the average fan.

The NBA is loaded with a number of teams with legitimate championship aspirations and arguably the two most star-studded both occupy Staples Center. Davis admitted he is looking forward to battling it out with his newest rivals:

“The Staples Center is going to be a lot of fun this year. You got two great teams. Obviously, we brought a lot of excitement back to the Lakers organization where we’re supposed to be, what all the fans are used to. So, that’s going to be fun. Every night going into Staples especially against the Clippers is going to be a battle.”

All eyes will be on Staples Center for the 2019-20 NBA season as the Lakers and Clippers each look to claim supremacy over the city of Los Angeles and the NBA. Any matchup between the two sides will be automatic appointment viewing with four of the NBA’s best players on the floor.

The rivalry between the Lakers and Clippers will be bigger than it has ever been this season and Davis is embracing that. Things could have gone differently but in the end, the fans end up with a matchup no one could’ve imagined.