Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Make History Vs. Grizzlies

NBA history was made in the Los Angeles Lakers’ dominant 120-91 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies by both of their two All-Star players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James continued to move up in the history books as he made five free throws in the game, placing him in a tie for seventh with Jerry West on the all-time free throws made list. James and West each sit with 7,160 free throws.

So far, James has made 20 free throws during the 2019-20 NBA season. Should he remain on this pace, he will also surpass both Dirk Nowitzki (7,240) and Michael Jordan (7,327) and move into fifth on the all-time list. Karl Malone (9,787) is the all-time leader followed by Moses Malone (8,531), Kobe Bryant (8,378), Oscar Robertson (7,694).

As for Anthony Davis, the newest Laker hit a number of historical milestones in his 40-point, 20-rebound night.

Davis compiled his 40-20 game in just 31 minutes. It broke the record for fewest minutes played in a 40-20 game, set by Elgin Baylor who needed just 33 minutes in his 46-point, 22-rebound performance against the Detroit Pistons in 1961. It was also the first 40-20 game since Joel Embiid last season against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 14, 2018.

Davis became the sixth Laker to notch a 40-20 game, joining Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, George Mikan, and Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal was also the most recent Laker to reach the mark with a 48-point, 20-rebound performance on March 21, 2003 against the Boston Celtics.

Free throws were a big part of Davis’ night as he knocked down 26-of-27 from the line. His 26 made free throws is a Lakers record for a single game. The previous record was held by current teammate Dwight Howard who made 25-of-39 on March 12, 2013 against the Orlando Magic.

The 26-year-old also became just the fourth player in league history to make at least 26 free throws in a game and the first since Jordan in 1987. The all-time record for free throws made in a game is held by Wilt Chamberlain who made 28 of them in his famous 100-point game in 1962.

18 of Davis’ 26 free throws also came in the third quarter alone, breaking Vince Carter‘s record for most free throws made in any quarter, which he set with 16 in 2005.

Davis also became the third Lakers player ever to compile 100 points, 10 assists, and 10 blocks in his first four games with the team, joining O’Neal and Abdul-Jabbar now.