Lakers News: Anthony Davis Focused On ‘Winning A Championship,’ Not 2020 NBA Free Agency

The 2020 NBA free agency class is slated to be one of the weakest in recent memory with the only name of real value being Anthony Davis.

Davis being a free agent with the Los Angeles Lakers at the end of the 2019-20 NBA season likely means he’ll be receiving questions about it all year long but so far, he has stayed true to one answer when asked about it.

No matter what the situation, Davis has maintained he will deal with his free agency at the end of the season and that for right now, his only goal is to win a championship with the Lakers.

This answer didn’t change when he was asked about it again, this time on ESPN’s First Take. As always, he said exactly where his focus is now and that he won’t think about free agency until he’s a free agent:

“I still look at it as we’ll see what happens at the end of the season. Obviously, the season is going great so far and I’m trying to stay in the moment and worry about that when the season is over. I feel like we can do something special this year with the team that we put together and the coaching staff that we have, I don’t think anyone can beat us but the Los Angeles Lakers. So when that time comes, I’ll think about it and see what’s going on but right now, I’m just trying to focus on this year and winning a championship with the Lakers.”

It sounds like Davis is going to remain pretty consistent with this answer for the rest of the season, especially if the team’s success continues like this.

Davis would also probably like to avoid any possible distractions like the one caused by his comments about the Chicago Bulls earlier this season. Whether Davis re-signs or not remains to be seen, but Lakers fans can be confident that Davis isn’t looking ahead and is simply trying to win now.