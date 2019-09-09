Lakers News: Anthony Davis Focused On Three-Point Shooting During 2019 NBA Offseason

Despite the acquisition of Anthony Davis to begin the 2019 NBA offseason, there are still some concerns for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the 2019-20 NBA season.

One of the biggest — as has been the case the last few seasons — is the team’s ability to shoot from the three-point line.

The Lakers have ranked next to last in three-point percentage each of the last two seasons and aside from Danny Green, it is unclear who else will consistently stretch the floor among those expected to be in the team’s rotation. But if Davis is to be believed, he’ll be playing a big role when it comes to that as well.

Davis participated in a recent Twitter Q&A as part of the NBA 2K20 launch and was asked about what he worked on most this offseason. Davis let it be known that he will be ready to space the floor this season:

“This summer, I improved the most on my three-ball. I wanted to be able to stretch the floor. And as a big, the game is definitely going that way now… I for sure want to get that in the high 30s. By me doing that, I’ll be able to help the Lakers as much as possible and help us win games and hopefully win a championship.”

Davis might have designs on winning the 2019-20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, but he hasn’t forgotten the other end either and his ability to hit them will be huge for the Lakers, especially if he can do so at a high level. Green is the team’s best shooter at 45.5% from deep last season, but there are question marks after that.

Avery Bradley (35.1%), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (34.7%), LeBron James (33.9%), and Kyle Kuzma (30.3%) are capable shooters, but haven’t been consistent. Meanwhile, Quinn Cook (40.5%) and Troy Daniels (38.1%) seem unlikely to be in the regular rotation.

If Davis is able to shoot in the high 30s as he has aspirations of, it will do wonders for his game individually and the Lakers as a whole.

Individually, Davis will become even more impossible to stop, capable of shooting, driving, or posting up. It would also give James and Rajon Rondo more room to operate and get in the paint, allowing for more easy baskets and open shots.

James has said that he wants Davis to be the ‘focal point’ of the offense this year. If Davis adds a consistent three-point shot to his repertoire, the Lakers would have no choice but to make him exactly that.