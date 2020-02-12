Lakers News: Anthony Davis Excited To Return Home For 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend

Anthony Davis will be making his sixth appearance in the NBA All-Star Game while getting into the starting lineup for the third time.

For Davis, however, this one will mean a bit more because the game is located in Davis’ hometown of Chicago.

Davis has always been very open about the love he has for Chicago and it even sparked rumors about a potential return there in 2020 NBA free agency.

However, beyond just a basketball destination, Chicago is where Davis can spend time with his family in between games. With the All-Star Game there, he’ll have almost a full week to be home before returning to the grind of an 82-game regular season.

Despite the possible sub-zero temperatures he may encounter, Davis says he’s excited to spend time with his family and friends, according to Mark Medina of USA Today:

“I’m pretty sure it’s going to be crazy going back home. I’ll have a lot going on,” Davis told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s going to be insane. It’s going to be cold. And it’s going to be fun. I’m excited to come back home to see fans, friends and family.”

Davis says he always tries to see family when he’s in Chicago for a day when he plays there and that usually leads to a big lunch or dinner at whatever hotel he’s at or at home:

“I see my family and that’s it,” Davis, 26, told reporters earlier this season. “Usually when I go back, we always have a day to relax. My family usually tries to throw something at the house or they usually come down to the hotel and we go to dinner or lunch.”

NBA players who play away from their home cities very rarely get to spend time with their family. In Davis’ case — playing for the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans — he only gets one game per season in Chicago.

Having the entire All-Star break to be with family is something that is definitely rare for a player of Davis’ caliber, who’s a perennial member of the weekend’s main event. Hopefully, he’ll get all the quality time he can before heading back to Los Angeles and pursuing an NBA championship.