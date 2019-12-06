Lakers News: Anthony Davis Discusses What He Has Learned From LeBron James’ Brand

Anthony Davis has been very open about his goals since joining the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the 2019 NBA offseason.

Obviously, the primary one is to win a championship and he has spoken extensively about how important that would be, but he has also talked about his off-court goals as well.

Davis spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans, mostly out of the major national spotlight. That all changed the moment he joined the purple and gold and he plans to take advantage of that in further building his off-court brand.

Arguably no player in the history of the league has done a better job at building their brand than LeBron James and in the short time he’s been a Laker, Davis has already learned a lot in that regard as he shared in an interview with Jarrel Harris of Sports Illustrated:

He’s very professional and another thing that I learned from him is that he just doesn’t just do anything. He does what is best for him, he does what is comfortable for him. Sometimes it’s not just about the money. if loves it he will do it, if he doesn’t he won’t. So that’s some stuff I have kind of picked up as well. I remember when I first started, I was kind of just trying to do everything just to put my name out there. It was some stuff that I got into and I was like I really didn’t like that. I should have never done that. So now it is just about does this really suit me Is this best for me? Am I comfortable with this? So those are the things you have to think about now. and I think I’ve got a pretty good job with that.

There is nothing worse than seeing someone endorse something they would never use in real life. As is the case with anything else, athletes want to put their all into anything they do and that includes their endorsements. If they truly believe in something, it will show and that will make others more likely to support it as well.

Whether it is charity work, foundations, business ventures, or product endorsements, it is best for the athlete to support whatever they are passionate about. In the end, that will only benefit all parties involved.