Lakers News: Anthony Davis Clarifies Bulls, 2020 NBA Free Agency Comments

So far, the Los Angeles Lakers trade for Anthony Davis has been completely worth everything they gave up in Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball, and multiple draft picks.

Davis was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging 32.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks over the Lakers 3-0 week.

The one big risk facing the team is that Davis is an unrestricted free agent after the 2019-20 NBA season and could conceivably leave this summer. While it seems like a longshot and all signs are pointing towards Davis remaining in Los Angeles for the long-term, he didn’t help the speculation with some recent comments in his hometown of Chicago.

Davis’ comments about considering joining his hometown Chicago Bulls in free agency turned some heads. However, he clarified what he meant, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Anthony Davis says he never said he considered going to Chicago next summer. He said he is focused on winning a championship with the Lakers, everyone is aware he’ll be a free agent and “we’ll see where it goes.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 5, 2019

The initial comment that caused the questions and concerns involved Davis was in response to a question about joining the Bulls, noting that he is a free agent and talking up the idea of playing at home, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN:

Lakers star Anthony Davis on possibility of playing for hometown Chicago Bulls in future: “I mean, I am a free agent next year … but we will see.” pic.twitter.com/Y377w1AlAQ — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 5, 2019

While Davis is correct in that he never explicitly said that he was considering joining the Bulls in free agency, the way in which he answered the question left it open for interpretation.

With the way All-Star players have been switching teams the past few seasons, Davis doing so again doesn’t seem out of the ordinary. Leaving the Lakers on the other hand — whom he demanded a trade to — to join a rebuilding Bulls team just because he’s from Chicago is a little more far-fetched.

In this day and age where everything an All-Star player says and does can become news in an instant, Davis’ were bound to bring about some discussion.

That is especially true for a team with the media attention the Lakers get and Davis just had his first minor experience of how quickly things can turn.