Lakers News: Anthony Davis ‘Can Count On’ Rajon Rondo To Get Him Basketball ‘In My Sweet Spot’

Although Anthony Davis has not been in town very long, LeBron James has made it clear he would like for him to serve as the focal point of the Los Angeles Lakers now.

The Davis trade from the New Orleans Pelicans has generated plenty of buzz and it is safe to say that expectations are as high as ever for Los Angeles moving forward. There has since been some speculation regarding Davis’ ability to lead the charge on offense with James as his running mate.

Fortunately, it appears the presence of a familiar face in Rajon Rondo has provided him with another sense of reassurance on that side of the floor. After all, the two enjoyed plenty of success in their lone season together with the New Orleans Pelicans when they managed to sweep the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2018 NBA playoffs.

According to Peter Flax of Red Bull, Davis is confident that his rapport with Rondo will carry over with the Lakers:

There’s LeBron James, of course, but also his former New Orleans teammate, Rajon Rondo. “I’ve got Rondo back as my point guard — he’s a guy I can count on to get the ball in my sweet spot.”

Davis added the entire organization from top-to-bottom will be responsible for putting the team above all else:

“Everyone has to be on the same page — the players, the coaching staff, the front office, ownership, everyone,” he says. “I think we have a great group of guys — no one causing locker room problems and nobody who wants to go out there and be selfish; nobody who wants to showcase their skills rather than do what’s best for the team.”

It is certainly encouraging to see that Davis appears to already be taking on a leadership role for this team. His approach both on and off the court will undoubtedly help set a precedent for all the players currently on the roster.

The 26-year-old is undoubtedly facing a tremendous amount of pressure in his first year with the Lakers alongside James. Fortunately, he has seemingly embraced all of the hype that has come with his arrival to one of the most storied franchises in the NBA.

Davis has managed to say and do all the right things to help lead a potential resurgence in Los Angeles for the 2019-20 NBA season. Regardless, it will ultimately come down to how quickly he is able to mesh with his new teammates as the primary scoring option on offense.