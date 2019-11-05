Lakers News: Anthony Davis Calls It ‘Special’ To Play In Hometown Of Chicago

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers will be in the Windy City to take on the rebuilding Chicago Bulls in their final game of the three-game road trip.

And while it should be a normal run of the mill game for most of the Lakers players, it will mean something a bit more to Davis.

Davis was born and raised in the south side of Chicago where he did every year of his schooling until heading to Kentucky to play college basketball.

Since getting to the NBA, he hasn’t had many chances to play in games against the Bulls in his hometown. Because Davis has only played in the Western Conference, he’s had just one chance per season and he was injured for several of those opportunities.

Ahead of the Lakers matchup against the Bulls, Davis was asked about what it means for him to be able to play in Chicago, something that he said was very ‘special’ to him as a once a season thing, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It’s amazing. Being back home, the first couple years I wasn’t able to play because I was always hurt. So to go back home and play in front of friends and family is always a huge thing for me. We only go there once a year, so it’s always special when I play at home.”

Davis will get a chance to continue the absolute tear he’s been on to begin the 2019-20 NBA season. In front of friends and family, he’ll be able to defend his NBA Player of the Week award for the second week of the new season.

The Lakers will also have a chance to win their sixth consecutive game after losing their first game of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers — a streak they haven’t seen since the beginning of the 2010-11 season.