Lakers News: Anthony Davis Bobblehead Part Of Foco’s Nba Billboard Series

After a failed attempt to acquire Anthony Davis at the trade deadline during the 2018-19 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to pull off the blockbuster deal months later.

It meant parting with nearly every member of their young core, but the trade gave the Lakers a second bonafide superstar to pair with LeBron James. And though the Davis trade did not lead to signing Kawhi Leonard, excitement around the Lakers is again palpable.

That’s extended to merchandise and collector’s items, as Davis was selected by FOCO for their brand-new, one-of-a-kind NBA Billboard Bobbleheads series. The line of bobbleheads are modeled after players who joined new teams during the offseason.

“Some blockbuster moves took the NBA world by storm this summer,” FOCO senior licensing manager Matthew Katz said.

“It was a thrill to see some of the biggest players in the game find new teams, and we are excited to release bobbleheads of these stars in their new threads to help fans celebrate their teams’ new additions.”

Davis and other selected athletes are depicted in their new uniforms in front of a billboard that welcomes them to their new city. Each stands approximately 8″ tall, making them ideal additions to any collection.

Paul George (L.A. Clippers), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets), Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) and Kyrie Irving (Nets) were also selected for the limited-edition series.

The bobbleheads are available now for pre-order, with projected delivery date in October. FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise and officially licensed by the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Nascar and MLS.

They recently launched a series of L.A. Dodgers bobbleheads that were themed after HBO’s hit series, “Game of Thrones,” as well as the Netflix original series, “Stranger Things.”