Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes LeBron James 2019-20 NBA MVP After Wins Vs. Bucks, Clippers

The month of March is a true test for the Los Angeles Lakers as they are currently in the midst of one of their toughest stretch of games to date.

However, the Lakers picked up two of their best wins after defeating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks followed by winning Round III of their intercity matchup against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Like the Lakers, the Bucks and Clippers are considered to be legitimate championship contenders, so for them to win back-to-back games is nothing short of impressive. The Lakers were dialed in on both ends of the floor and played with maximum effort for 48 minutes, a sign of growth for a team that is still scratching their ceiling.

LeBron James was an absolute monster in the two wins and Anthony Davis was concise when asked what kind of message it sent to the league, via Lakers:

“MVP. That’s it. MVP.”

Davis then expanded on why he believes his teammate is the 2019-20 NBA Most Valuable Player:

“Just watch the last two games. What he’s been able to do, taking on matchups defensively, leading the pack offensively, making the right plays. You don’t see that from a guy who’s 17 years in the league and his team is No. 1 in the West. He’s continued to show the world why he’s the best and I think if people don’t understand that in the last two games, then I think they understand now.”

James has been motivated since the beginning of the 2019-20 NBA season to prove that he has plenty left in the tank and he has proven it. However, his performances against the Bucks and the Clippers were a strong reminder of just how good he is when he is locked in no matter who the opponent is.

Although Antetokounmpo is most likely going to run away with his second consecutive award, voters can not dismiss the kind of season James is having as he is the primary reason why Los Angeles sits atop the Western Conference with a 6.5-game lead. His ability to carry the offense either scoring or passing and then taking shifts guarding the opposing team’s best player is game wrecking and why the Lakers should be a favorite to make it to the 2020 NBA Finals.

With two statement wins under their belt, the Lakers have to be feeling good about themselves and look poised to finish strong down the stretch.