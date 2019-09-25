Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes He, LeBron James Can ‘Do Something Special’ Together

The Los Angeles Lakers have very real championship aspirations for the 2019-20 NBA season and the reason for that is their All-Star pairing of Lebron James and Anthony Davis.

They are arguably two of the NBA’s five best players and with a solid roster around them, expectations are higher than they have been in years for Los Angeles.

However, the question for them is how James and Davis will actually fit as they have yet to play a second together on the court. Many assume they will be great together as two players with that level of talent and intelligence should figure things out, but nothing will be known until it actually happens.

Having said that, James and Davis seem to be on the same page as the new season nears. Davis told Peter Flax of Red Bull, that he and James talk every day about all of their goals and what they plan on accomplishing individually and as a team:

Still, everyone really wants to know how Davis and LeBron James will mesh. As we sit and talk in Encino, Lakers practices have not yet started, but Davis says that he and LeBron “talk every day — about the team and our goals, what we want to do this year and what we want to accomplish, and breaking it down to the very smallest molecules,” he says. “I think two guys like us, we have a very good chance of doing something special.”

This is great to hear as Davis and James both have big plans and are open with each other about what they plan on accomplishing. Davis has already spoken openly about what he wants to do defensively and even plans on pushing James himself on that end. However, Davis did still admit that he and James have yet to do anything on the court together:

“We haven’t done anything in terms of basketball together — that time is going to come.”

It will still take some time for Davis and James to mesh on the court. Even being as talented as they are, there is no substitute for being on the floor together and developing that chemistry that will allow them to know what to expect from the other in any situation.

Regardless, the two have similar goals for the Lakers as a whole and are on the same page regarding that. As Davis said, with two players like him and James, the Lakers have a good chance of doing something special. Now, they just have to do it.