Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes Connection With LeBron James Great On And Off The Court

Anthony Davis joined LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019 NBA offseason after a months-long trade saga finally came to an end with the New Orleans Pelicans.

After the trade went through, Davis and James were instantly vaulted to the top of the list of All-Star player duos that now defined the NBA’s make-up. People had questions about the roster as a whole and some even questioned how good the duo of Davis and James could truly be, but those questions quickly faded away.

Through 29 games, the Lakers are 24-5 and no duo in the NBA has looked better than the tandem repping purple and gold. Davis and James are must-watch television on a nightly basis, and they just seem to have an instant chemistry the league’s other top duos are still figuring out.

Davis spoke about the relationship he has with James both on and off the floor, via The Jim Rome Show at the 1:10 mark:

The off-court friendship these two All-Star players have developed has led to incredible on-court production. Both players combine for 53.5 points per game.

Davis has been a menace defensively, averaging 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game. Meanwhile, James has done a majority of the distributing offensively, dishing out a league-leading 10.6 assists a game.

It was obvious Davis and James would be good together, but what’s surprised everyone is just how good they are so early in the season. Hopefully, this means they still have room to grow and might be even better together when the 2020 NBA playoffs come around.