Lakers News: Andre Ingram Believes Biggest Difference Between NBA And G League Is ‘Strength’ Of Players

The amazing story of Andre Ingram resumed when the Los Angeles Lakers signed him to a 10-day contract for a second time. Unfortunately for Ingram he was unable to replicate his outstanding moment from a year before his contract expired, but that does not make him at all unappreciative of the opportunity.

Ingram returned to the South Bay Lakers of the G League as the parent team decided to sign Scott Machado to a 10-day contract. While his time was short, Ingram goes back with more experience on an NBA floor against top athletes.

Ingram recently spoke to Spectrum SportsNet about the difference between the NBA and G League and he believes it is the physicality of the players:

“You know what, the biggest difference, I think tactically, is just strength. The speed of the game and the way they play in the G League is exactly the same as far as that. But there’s a different strength level, athleticism.”

NBA athletes are definitely unlike any in other sports, but Ingram did believe he was prepared for it, and praised the G League for helping him in that transition:

“But, the G League will prepare you for it, man. Both of my transitions seemed seamless to me. I feel like I can move around and either defend or play on the offensive end the same exact way I can in the G League. It’s a good preparation league, for sure. And then everything just ticks up a notch: the strength, the speed, athleticism. But overall, the style of play and how the game is played, those are the same.”

The Lakers have always been good about using the G League both in calling up players for chances at the end of the season, as well as sending their own down to improve their game. Two-way players Alex Caruso and Jonathan Williams have been excellent for South Bay, while second-round pick Isaac Bonga has spent most of his season with the affiliate as well.

Now Machado will get his chance to prove he can hang at the highest level after Ingram got his opportunity. Machado has prior experience in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, which he believes will benefit him this time around.