Lakers News: Alvin Gentry Complimentary Of Lonzo Ball Ahead Of Pelicans’ Matchup Against L.A.

After a rough season opener, the Los Angeles Lakers and rookie point guard Lonzo Ball bounced back to beat the Phoenix Suns 132-130 Friday night.

Ball was terrific down the stretch of the game, barely missing a triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton was impressed with his point guard, comparing his focus and demeanor under pressure to a former teammate of his, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers will look to build off that performance Sunday night when they host Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ahead of the game though, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry spoke very highly of the Lakers rookie point guard, Ball, via Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters:

Some of the phrases Alvin Gentry (clearly a Lonzo fan) just used to describe Lonzo: 'a coaches dream,' 'old soul,' 'mature beyond his years' — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 23, 2017

He went on to say that he believes Ball is going to develop into a great player in this league:

Gentry on Zo : 'I have no doubt he's going to be a great player, the way he plays is nothing really bothers him…I've never seen him upset' — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 23, 2017

Gentry echoed what the Lakers front office and coaching staff saw in Ball when they decided to draft him with the second overall pick out of UCLA.

Ball’s ability and basketball IQ is unlike any point guard the Lakers have had since perhaps Magic Johnson, as he has an ability to make all of his teammates around him better as a pass-first guard.

After his rough first game against the Clippers, the Suns decided to sag off him on defense, and the result was a 29-point performance so it will be interesting to see how Gentry and the Pelicans decide to guard him Sunday night.