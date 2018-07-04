Lakers News: Alex Caruso’s First Impressions Of Moritz Wagner, Svi Mykhailiuk At California Classic

At the 2018 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles selected Moritz Wagner (No. 25), Issac Bonga (No. 39), and Svi Mykhailiuk (No. 47).

With the team’s trade with the Philadelphia 76ers not official yet, Wagner and Mykhailiuk are representing them at the inaugural California Classic. Although the Lakers have lost both games to the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat, both rookies have played well so far.

One player who understands what Wagner and Mykhailiuk are going through is Alex Caruso. Following strong performances at the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League, Caruso was signed to a two-way contract where he split time with the Lakers and their G League affiliate, South Bay Lakers.

Following the team’s loss to the Heat, Caruso provided his first impressions of his two new teammates, according to Lakers:

“Really good players. You saw glimpses of it tonight. I watched the game last night, too. Just really versatile, both can stretch the floor.”

Through the first two games, Wagner is averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while Mykhailiuk is averaging 13.5 points on 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line. While both players are still adjusting to the NBA’s three-point line, they should help the second-worst shooting team during the 2017-18 NBA season.

Magic Johnson and Jeanie Buss — collaborating, I'm told, on all aspects of the Lakers' planning — want the team to be as competitive as possible next season and thus felt the timing didn't allow for signing a player, however talented, who could miss half the season or more https://t.co/5ZU9kOvg4v — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 4, 2018

As for the Lakers, it appears they have found two solid players with their late first to early second round picks once again. Prior to LeBron James signing with them in free agency, the team’s ability to draft well was a key in their rebuilding process.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!