Lakers News: Alex Caruso Remains Focused On NBA Dream After Career-High Game Against Pelicans

Through a two-way contract, Alex Caruso has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and their G League affiliate, South Bay Lakers, for the past two seasons.

As Caruso played 37 games including seven starts for the Lakers during the 2017-18 NBA season, he was called up once again this season amid major injuries.

In 20 games so far, the 25-year-old has shown improvement in numerous categories and has been a major part in the Lakers winning four out of their last five games.

Following a career-high 23 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, Caruso was asked if there is any satisfaction as he pursues his dream, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Satisfaction’s an interesting word because obviously, this isn’t the epitome of what I want to do or where I want to be. New career high, that’s cool. Winning the game is fun, too. But for me, it’s always just progressing to get better. That’s something I’ve been trying to do for the last two years that I’ve been with the Lakers. I think I’m continuing to do it. It’s showing now because I’ve gotten a lot of opportunity.

While Caruso is having success as a two-way player, his ultimate goal is to make it to the NBA. Based on how Caruso has played, he will likely get an opportunity soon.

Considering the situation, some players would be chasing strong individual performances. However, Caruso is still playing team basketball to get to where he wants to be.