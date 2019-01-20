Lakers News: Alex Caruso, Johnathan Williams & Isaac Bonga Recalled From South Bay

The Los Angeles Lakers recalled Alex Caruso, Johnathan Williams, and Isaac Bonga from their South Bay affiliate of the G League ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Bonga, Caruso and Williams were with the Lakers for practice on Sunday. This comes after a tough overtime loss to the Houston Rockets.

Caruso’s arrival is due to the fact that the Lakers have absolutely no depth at the point guard position because to injury. With LeBron James and Rajon Rondo still out, the number of available playmakers was thin enough, leaving Lonzo Ball to carry the load.

However, Ball suffered an ankle sprain in the third quarter on Saturday night and would not appear to be available against the Warriors.

Ball was taken for X-rays, which came back negative, but he’s due to undergo an MRI to determine the full extent of his sprain. Ball was playing possibly the best basketball of his career is James’ absence and will likely have to miss some time, meaning the Lakers will most likely be without James, Ball and Rondo when they take on the Warriors.

While Williams and Bonga were also called up to participate in practice, it is unclear whether all they will remain with the team on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Of the trio, Caruso will most likely see minutes.

Caruso has appeared in just two games for the Lakers this season, while Bonga has played in six, and Williams in seven.

