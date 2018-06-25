Lakers News: Alex Caruso Named To 12-Member USA Team For FIBA World Cup Qualifying Games

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Alex Caruso was named to the 12-member USA team that will participate in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying third-window games against Mexico City on June 28 in Mexico City, and Cuba on July 1 in Havana.

Jeff Van Gundy, who led Team USA to a 5-0 record and Gold Medal at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup and guided the USA to a 4-0 record in the first two windows of the World Cup Qualifiers, returns as head coach.

NBA G League Erie Bayhawks head coach Josh Longstaff and former Georgetown University coach John Thompson III are serve as assistant coaches on Van Gundy’s Team USA staff.

At 4-0 and atop of the Group C first-round standings, Team USA is guaranteed of being one of the three teams from its group to advance to the FIBA World Cup Qualifying second round.

Playing for Team USA could mark a busy stretch for Caruso if he’s also due to join the Lakers for the Las Vegas Summer League. They tip off Saturday, July 7, and could play up to July 17 if they’re successful in defending last year’s championship.

Caruso appeared in 37 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 3.6 points and 2.0 assists per game. He averaged 19 points, 7 assists and 2 steals for the South Bay Lakers, en route to earning All-NBA G League Second Team honors. Caruso also finished second in NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year voting.

His two-way contract signed with the Lakers last season was initially believed a one-year deal, but it was recently reported as being a two-year contract.

