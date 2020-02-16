Lakers News: Adam Silver Announces Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced the Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award to honor the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

“Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game,” Silver said at his All-Star Weekend availability.

“[Bryant] always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world.”

The award will be presented at the conclusion of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

During Bryant’s 20 seasons with the Lakers, he was a four-time NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player (tied for most ever) in his 18 appearances.

Bryant averaged 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 27.6 minutes.

Along with this award, the NBA has done a tremendous job of honoring Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the seven lives lost on Jan. 26.

Throughout the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, the league and players have shown their appreciation for the future Hall of Famer.

Along with the NBA All-Star Game format changes, Team LeBron James will wear No. 2 while Team Giannis Antetokounmpo will wear No. 24 now.