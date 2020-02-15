Lakers News: Adam Silver Announces Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces the Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award to honor the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

During Bryant’s 20 seasons with the Lakers, he was a four-time NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player (tied for most ever) in his 18 appearances.

Bryant averaged 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 27.6 minutes.

Along with this award, the NBA has done a tremendous job of honoring Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the seven lives lost on Jan. 26.

Throughout the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, the league and players have shown their appreciation for the future Hall of Famer.

Along with the NBA All-Star Game format changes, Team LeBron James will wear No. 2 while Team Giannis Antetokounmpo will wear No. 24 now.