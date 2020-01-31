Lakers News: 2020 NBA All-Star Game Uniforms To Honor Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant

The NBA, NBPA, and Nike have announced the 2020 NBA All-Star Game jerseys will honor the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

They tragically lost their lives, along with seven others, in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

All players on the team captained by LeBron James will wear the No. 2 jersey in honor of Bryant’s daughter while the team captained by Giannis Antetokounmpo will wear No. 24. Additionally, both teams will wear jersey patches with nine stars to honor of all nine people who lost their lives.

Another patch with the Nos. 2 and 24 surrounded by nine stars will be worn by all of the participants in the NBA Rising Stars which takes place on Feb. 14.

The patch will also be worn by the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night participants on Feb. 15 which includes the AT&T Slam Dunk, MTN DEW 3-Point Contest, and Taco Bell Skills Challenge.

It has previously been announced that an homage to Bryant is also a part of the new rules to be introduced in this year’s All-Star Game.

Following the first three quarters, 24 points (in honor of Bryant) will be added to the higher point total of the two teams making a target score. The first team to reach that score will win the game.

The All-Star Game itself will take place on Feb. 16 at 5:00 PM PT.