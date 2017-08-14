Lakers News: 2017-18 NBA Schedule Officially Released

Though some of the major dates have already been leaked out, the entire Los Angeles Lakers schedule had yet to be released. For a team looking to make a major leap this season, fans have been anxiously awaiting the official schedule.

It was already known that the Lakers would again be playing on Christmas Day, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves. Additionally the team’s opening night match-up against the Los Angeles Clippers was also known. Coincidentally, the Lakers will also end their season against their Staples Center co-tenants.

Now all of the blanks have been filled in as the Lakers’ schedule has been officially released. The Lakers will undoubtedly have a long, difficult road this season as is to be expected with them being in the Western Conference.

Even coming off a down year the Lakers still have their fair share of National TV appearances and rookie Lonzo Ball likely has a lot to do with that. Overall the team will make 35 appearances on TNT, ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV.

The NBA has incorporated a number of measures into the schedule this season in hopes of preventing teams resting healthy players as well as counter-acting potential injuries.

This doesn’t mean that the team won’t still have some tough road trips. In particular, the Lakers face a tough stretch from the end of January through February where 12 of their 15 games will be on the road.

The Lakers will have some nice homestands as well, including their final five games all being at Staples with the final one technically being a road game against the Clippers.

Other intriguing dates include D’Angelo Russell’s return to Staples Center on November 3, match-ups with the Boston Celtics on November 8 and January 23, Paul George coming to town on January 8, and LeBron James taking his loan trip to Los Angeles on March 11.