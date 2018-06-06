Lakers NBA Draft Workout: Kansas Shooting Guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Aiming To Display Versatility

The Los Angeles Lakers have been hosting a number of top college prospects as they try to make sense of the 2018 NBA draft that’s just over two weeks away. In their search to add much needed shooting to the roster, one intriguing prospect who’s worked out for the Lakers is Kansas shooting guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.

In his three years at Kansas, Mykhailiuk had rather unimpressive overall numbers. As a 40 percent 3-point shooter, however, he could be great off the bench. Enough so for the Lakers to consider him with the 47th overall pick.

Mykhailiuk spoke with the media after his Lakers pre-draft workout to discuss his time at Kansas and how he views himself as a player. When asked about playing for the Jayhawks and how it prepared him for the NBA, Mykhailiuk was very complimentary of his coaches, via the Lakers Twitter account:

“I think it prepared me very well. Being there four years, playing under coach Self, he’s a very tough coach. I think he definitely prepared me for the next level.”

To see him speak so kindly of his head coach could show that he is ready to learn from whoever drafts him, especially someone like Luke Walton, who has garnered the respect of many young players on his team and around the league.

Mykhailiuk also explained that although he was a shooting guard in college, he believes his game is much more versatile:

“I think I can handle the ball. I used to play point guard. … [I want to be] a combo guard.”

The ability to play both guard positions is such an important aspect of today’s game that it may be worthwhile for the Lakers to consider someone like Mykhailiuk with the 47th overall pick (second round).

President of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka certainly appear to be headed down the path of finding versatility in the 2018 NBA Draft. Several of the prospects they’ve brought in have been athletic and capable of playing multiple positions.

