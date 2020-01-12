Lakers Road Trip With Fancation For Feb. 8 Warriors Game At Chase Center

Whether at Staples Center or on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to be one of the most exciting teams during the 2019-20 NBA season, and Fancation is offering an opportunity to attend a game with a VIP experience.

An official partner of LakersNation.com, Fancation has organized a road trip for the team’s game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Saturday, Feb. 8. Fans have the choice to purchase a game and bus ticket package, or arrange their own transportation and purchase just a ticket to sit with their fellow Lakers diehards.

But only a limited number of spots remain available!

The complete package includes roundtrip bus transportation out of Los Angeles (Union Station), a game ticket in section 214, exclusive access to pregame warmup, a co-branded lanyard, stickers, a Lakers Nation mug and travel with members of our staff.

Fans who wish to purchase just a game ticket will also have a seat in section 214, exclusive access to pregame warmups, a co-branded lanyard, stickers, and a Lakers Nation mug.

When Fancation planned a Lakers road trip last February, rabid fans made national headlines for their “We want Thompson” chant that took over Oracle Arena. Now is a chance to make your voice heard at the Warriors’ new Chase Center.

Fancation is a sister organization to the famed Pantone 294, which has been organizing Los Angeles Dodgers trips and experiences for the past 10 years. We at Lakers Nation are proud to have partnered with Fancation and our sister site DodgerBlue.com is looking forward to collaborating with Pantone 294 during the 2020 MLB season.