Lakers Nation Pets Contest

We know you’re part of Lakers Nation, but what about your pet?! Show us your team spirit by sharing a photo of your pet dressed in Lakers gear. Be sure to mention Lakers Nation on Twitter (@LakersNation) and Instagram (@BleedPurpleAndGold) and include #LakersNationPets in your post!

Lakers Nation will select winners by recognizing them on social media. Winners will receive a case of Uptime Energy Drink and one (1) limited edition set of the Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers 2015-16 Panini Career Anthology Complete 42-Card Set.

