Lakers Media Day Video: Behind The Scenes At UCLA Health Training Center



The Los Angeles Lakers held Media Day at their UCLA Health Training Center this week, marking the first time LeBron James officially spoke in a team setting since signing a four-year contract in free agency.

James kicked off the interviews that also included a session with Lakers head coach Luke Walton. He, along with each player who spoke, voiced their excitement over the start of training camp and working toward becoming a cohesive team.

Much is expected of James in his leading the Lakers, though the 14-time All-Star attempted to manage those expectations by not deeming the season as championship or bust, and explaining the Lakers have plenty of work ahead to contend with the Golden State Warriors.

Beyond the mandated interview with assembled media, players also participated in various promotional shoots that will be utilized throughout the season. This provided teammates with opportunities to interact with one another and laugh at some of their acting.

One of the stranger stops had players yelling into a camera, which reverberated throughout the gym and caused some to pause their interviews.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.