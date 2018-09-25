Lakers Media Day: LeBron James Gives ‘M.U.D’ Nickname To Michael Beasley, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo & Lance Stephenson



Much of the focus on the Los Angeles Lakers has been on LeBron James, as well as the team’s promising young core.

However, the team also brought in four veterans in Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley, and what role they play will go a long way in determining the fate of the Lakers.

Many were surprised at the Lakers bringing in all four players who have all been known for having different personalities that can often clash with teammates and coaches. Having all four on one team is viewed as a recipe for disaster by many, but James has a different view on things.

During Lakers Media Day, the four veterans took a picture together which Stephenson posted on his Instagram asking fans to name the group. James himself gave his response, showing exactly how he feels about his new teammates, via NBA on ESPN:

Bron named his crew … what would you name them? 🤔 (via @StephensonLance) pic.twitter.com/6WbAV36NX6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 25, 2018

The ‘M.U.D.’ nickname, standing for “Misunderstood, Underestimated and Determined,” is certainly an interesting one and one that fits relatively well. From the outside, all four have a certain reputation, but are often favorites among their teammates.

All four have also played big roles on playoff teams and may not get the credit they deserve, and they are undoubtedly determined to come together and prove many wrong who questioned the Lakers for bringing them all in.

McGee also took a stab at it, calling them the ‘grimy guys,’ which also fits in with the M.U.D. theme that James said. These veterans are tough, don’t back down from anyone, and are willing to do the dirty work necessary to win and they will be looking to have some of that rub off on the young core.

How this all ultimately works for the Lakers remains to be seen, but for the time being, everyone looks to be on the same page and M.U.D. will look to live up to their name once they get on the floor.

