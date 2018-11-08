Lakers Lore Series Unveiled: Magic Johnson Designs Nike City Edition Showtime Jersey For 2018-19 NBA Season

Last season the Los Angeles Lakers and Nike created the Lore Series, which honors a franchise legend each year by allowing them to design a City Edition uniform that will only be worn for that specified season.

For the 2018-19 NBA season, the honor was bestowed upon Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson. As the on-court architect of the Showtime, Johnson opted to pay homage to that era of Lakers basketball with a purple look that incorporates personal touches.

The purple uniform is complete with the full team name across the chest, black trim, numbers, and the full team name across the front of the chest to go with black trim, and black font and jersey numbers that both have a yellow border.

The jersey and shorts feature pinstripes that read, “3x5xSHOWTIME” to represent the five championships Johnson won with the Lakers, his three MVP Awards and of course name of the uptempo offense he orchestrated. Johnson’s No. 32 and an ‘M’ is on the waistband of the shorts.

The Lore Series began with Kobe Bryant, who designed a City Edition look that channeled his Black Mamba persona. The black jerseys and shorts featured snakeskin print

Future seasons will have new designs for the Lore Series from Lakers legends who have been instrumental to the organization’s storied history.