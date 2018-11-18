Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Gives Motivational Speech To Chargers

In addition to developing and expanding on his business ventures, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has also become a frequent speaker who’s delivered motivational messages to other athletes.

During the 2017 NFL season, Bryant visited with the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their matchup with the Rams. Bryant of course is an avid Eagles fan, and while he was willing to speak with the team, he did not want to publicly discuss the Super Bowl ahead of their eventual victory.

In August of this year, Bryant was summoned to Alabama by head coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide heard from the five-time champion and now are poised for another berth in the College Football Playoff.

The latest to seek out the future Hall-of-Famer was Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn. Bryant spoke to the team after Friday’s practice, and Lynn revealed a focal point of Bryant’s motivational speech, via Ricky Henne of Chargers.com

“The most important thing was about the focus,” he said. “When you have a lot of success at the start, it becomes easy to become distracted. You start thinking of things you’ve been doing instead of focusing on the moment and where you are right now. So the most important thing was to keep their focus. They’re rolling, right now. I mean, man, they’re rolling. But like I said, you play great one Sunday, and everyone thinks you’re a world beater and the best thing since sliced bread. And then you lose the next week and all of a sudden you’re (freaking) horrible. So you’ve got to keep perspective.”

Bryant previously visited with the Chargers during training camp ahead of the 2017 season. They head into play on Sunday 7-2, riding a six-game winning streak and on pace to reach the playoffs.