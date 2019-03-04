Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Raises $2.8 Million For Skyhook Foundation By Auctioning Memorabilia

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar raised $2.8 million to benefit his Skyhook Foundation by auctioning several items from a personal memorabilia connection. Bidding, held through Goldin Auctions, closed over the weekend.

Four of Abdul-Jabbar’s five Lakers championship rings as well as his 1975-76 MVP Award were among the items up for auction. The 1987 ring was the highest-selling item from Abdul-Jabbar’s collection, closing at $398,937.50.

Although the mementos carry significant meaning to his career, Abdul-Jabbar elected to carry through with the selfless act as a means to better fund his foundation.

The Skyhook Foundation has a mission to “Give Kids a Shot that Can’t be Blocked” by delivering educational STEM opportunities to underserved communities. Its flagship Camp Skyhook program is an immersive, hands-on experience that brings together learning in outdoor environments for fourth- and fifth-graders to inspire them in a future of STEM education (science, technology, engineering & mathematics).

The program is sponsored by the Skyhook Foundation in collaboration with the Los Angeles Unified School District and the curriculum was developed by UCLA and NASA.

