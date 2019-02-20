Lakers’ LeBron James Praises Yankees’ CC Sabathia On Career After Announcing Plans To Retire

After completing what will be his 19th Major League season, longtime New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2019 campaign. Sabathia’s decision came months after he underwent heart surgery.

The left-hander has also battled recent knee trouble, which coupled with a desire to spend time with his family, led to the 38-year-old opting to walk away. News of Sabathia’s retirement prompted reactions from around the league and other high-profile athletes, including LeBron James.

“I want to congratulate CC on an incredible Major League career. Not only is he one of the best pitchers to ever play the game, but he’ll also go down as one of the great competitors to ever pick up a baseball,” the Los Angeles Lakers forward said.

“His genuine love of the game and his undeniable passion have brought so much joy to fans for 19 seasons. It’s been an honor to watch him play and I’m excited to see what he’ll take on next. Congrats my friend.”

Sabathia’s first season with the Yankees in 2009, culminated with the club winning a World Series. It was their first championship since 2000.

James is hoping to find similar success in his first season with the Lakers, who have missed the playoffs the past five seasons. They have plenty of work ahead, as they return from the All-Star break three games out of the playoff picture.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.