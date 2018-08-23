LeBron James Provides First Look At Black/Red Nike LeBron 16

Rather than hold a press conference immediately after, LeBron James waited a few weeks to make his first public comments upon signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. And when he did, it was through a video released on James’ Uninterrupted network.

James further discussed the signing the following day at the opening of his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. Prior to both of those cases, James’ first team-related appearance was at a Las Vegas Summer League game.

More recently, James took control of another first by posting photos of himself in the new Nike Lakers jersey. He paired the look with an unreleased version of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro.

So it was fitting that James took fans behind the curtain yet again, giving them a look at the soon-to-be-released Nike LeBron 16.

Like the LeBron 15, the upper on James’ latest signature shoe is comprised of Nike Flyknit Battle that’s meant to provide strategic stretch, a locked-in fit and durability. However, a notable difference is that the LeBron 16 appears to have a separate tongue as opposed to being a full-bootie construction upper.

Another holdover from James’ previous model is the visible cushioning system that combines Max Air and Zoom Air units. That elements from James’ last signature would be included on the LeBron 16 is hardly a surprise. At the time of unveiling the LeBron 15, he called the shoe his “favorite” to that point.

Further detailing on the LeBron 16 features a heel cup/overlay that has a lion embossed and with red eyes as accents. The lion face logo has not appeared on a James signature shoe since the Nike LeBron 8, which coincided with his move from Cleveland to Miami.

The LeBron 16 is scheduled to release Thursday, Sept. 20 at Nike retailers and online.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.