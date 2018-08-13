Lakers News: LeBron James Debuts Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid By Virgil Abloh

If there was any questioning the influence LeBron James has, that was answered since his signing a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. James didn’t make any public remarks for several weeks, but he did make regular appearances in Las Vegas.

One of those was to watch the Lakers in a Las Vegas Summer League game. James attempted to be discrete in his arrival, not taking his seat until seconds before tipoff, but it of course caused a stir nonetheless.

So too did James wearing a pair of retro Lakers shorts that retail for $500. Once social media determined what the 14-time All-Star was wearing, the shorts sold out in minutes.

Upon Nike officially unveiling the new Lakers jerseys that pay homage to the franchise’s Showtime era, the team saw sales on their website that was rivaled only by the Lakers winning the 2010 NBA Finals and Kobe Bryant’s retirement.

Now, James recently unveiled a black version Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid shoe while attending the annual Caribana Festival in Toronto. The sneaker is part of a collaboration Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh has with Nike.

Together, they’ve released several pairs of Off-White x Nike sneakers, including a white Blazer Mid, that have instantly sold out. A release date for the model James wore is not yet set, but his unveiling the pair are a soft confirmation the shoe will be brought to retail.

Moreover, Abloh previously hinted at such a model being released. His work with Nike includes a line that was specially designed for Serena Williams to wear at this year’s US Open tennis tournament in New York City.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.