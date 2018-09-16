Lakers’ LeBron James Calls Canelo-GGG Fight ‘One Of Best’ He’s Seen

Rare is it that a highly-anticipated sporting event can live up to the excitement that surrounds it, particularly when discussing a boxing rematch, but that’s exactly what Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin did at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

There was plenty of enthusiasm heading into last September’s fight between Canelo and GGG, which included some memorable moments and flurry of punches. But it ultimately was marred by controversy as judges ruled it a draw.

Not many believed with the decision, and that was a prevailing storyline heading into Canelo-GGG 2. However, that changed when Alvarez was suspended six months due to a pair of failed drug tests.

It delayed the fight from May to September, which perhaps fueled the buzz. Per tradition with a Las Vegas championship fight, stars were aplenty in the crowd. Among them was Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who’s enjoyed quite the social offseason.

Following the 12-round match that went in favor of Canelo by majority decision, James praised both boxers and the fight itself on Twitter:

One of the best fights I’ve ever seen!! Ultimate competitors in @Canelo @GGGBoxing!! Salute to the both of you. Could watch y’all fight any day. 🙏🏾#KingTalk👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 16, 2018

Alvarez was the aggressor through much of the first half of the fight, which presumably factored into earning a win by decision. His win ended Golovkin’s undefeated recorded and 160-pound title defense at a division-record 20 matches.

While there was a general consensus over the entertainment value of the fight, controversy still lingered as some believed GGG overcame a bit of a hesitant approach as the match wore on. The ultimate winners may nonetheless be the fans and sport, as both boxers conceded Canelo-GGG 3 was a possibility.