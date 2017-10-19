Lakers News: Larry Nance Jr. Thinks Brook Lopez Is ‘Going To Kill Guys’ One-On-One In The Post

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball is going to receive far more hype, but center Brook Lopez might actually be the team’s biggest offensive weapon this season, and for more reasons than just his seven-foot stature.

Lopez is a beast in the post who can finish with either hand after facing up, as well as using an array of little hooks and flip shots to score inside. He can also stretch his range to the 3-point line, making him potentially the Lakers’ most diverse offensive weapon.

All of those skills are what make Larry Nance, Jr. so excited about what Lopez can do for the Lakers (via Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters):

“We’re going to get the ball to Brook, but he’s going to kill guys as soon as he starts doing that, and that opens it up for everyone else…that opens it up for B.I. to drive, Lonzo to get his shot off, opens it up for different guys to attack and that’s where I can find my strength as well, when they start going to attack him weak side, that’s when strengths start to show,” Nance said.

The Lakers don’t have a ton of players who can create their own shots, meaning Nance isn’t overstating how much the Lakers will have to go through Lopez, who will be the hub of their halfcourt offense. In doing so it will create the types of opportunities for other players to play off of him Nance described, and if those players can take advantage Lopez will get even more room to go to work.

The only potential problem for the Lakers is their lack of shooting possibly not giving Lopez enough room to operate, but if his teammates can hit a few shots here and there Lopez and the Lakers might be able to surprise a few teams offensively.